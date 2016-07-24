After all the big reveals that happened in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, it's easy to miss the quieter revelations that go on in interviews with the casts and creators that happen offstage. Entertainment Weekly got lucky on Saturday night, when the cast of the newest Marvel reboot, Spider-Man: Homecoming, stopped by. That's where director Jon Watts revealed the characters played by his up-and-coming stars, including Zendaya.
The Disney Channel star will play a character named Michelle. This much had been previously speculated by Deadline, back when her casting was first revealed. It was also kind of dismissed, because the comic book character Michele Gonzalez appears in Peter Parker's life as an adult. According to the the Marvel Wikia, Gonzalez is a defense attorney, Parker's roommate, and an occasional friend with benefits.
Spider-Man: Homecoming, however, is very much a return to Spidey's (Tom Holland) high school roots. In the interview, EW's Anthony Breznican brought up Watts' comparison of the movie to John Hughes' high school flicks and asked if the young actors could relate to that '80s reference.
"We constantly refer to ourselves as The Breakfast Club, new and improved," answered Laura Harrier, whose character name was revealed to be Liz. The other characters in the crew are Flash (Tony Revolori) and Ned (Jacob Batalon). With this fresh-faced, multiracial cast and the promise of some good Pretty in Pink (and red and blue) teen drama, skeptics might just be willing to give the Spider-Man franchise yet another look.
