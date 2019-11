Janelle Monae’s New Horror Movie Looks Terrifying

The cinematic genre of horror noire is growing larger and even scarier, and surprisingly, the latest terrifying title has nothing to do with black horror aficionado Jordan Peele . This new addition will star someone not known for having an affection for the eerie — Janelle Monáe. The Dirty Computer singer will use her pipes to scream in terror (or make us scream) as the lead character of the upcoming horror flick Antebellum, and from the looks of the film’s trailer, it's going to be an actual nightmare. Buckle in, folks: We're headed back to the days of slavery in the antebellum era.