As Get Out fans eagerly anticipate Jordan Peele's follow-up Us (which comes with a double dose of Lupita Nyong'o), streaming service Shudder revealed a new project that illustrates exactly how we got the Oscar-winning horror film in the first place.
Titled Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror, the upcoming documentary explores the Black experience through the lens of the genre. Based on the book of the same name by Dr. Robin R. Means Coleman, the film — which includes interviews from Peele, as well as stars like Candyman's Tony Todd, Dawn of the Dead's Ken Foree, and more — tackles the complicated history of race within the genre.
The film, which the first original feature doc to premiere on Shudder, will "[take a] critical look at a century of genre films that by turns utilised, caricatured, exploited, sidelined, and embraced both Black filmmakers and Black audiences," per Entertainment Weekly.
Peele, whose film Get Out is an exploration of race relations in America, has long discussed how the horror genre intersects with the Black experience.
"The fact that the entertainment industry is not necessarily inclusive of the African-American experience is a similar form of neglect and is a symptom of a deeper problem. I wanted to make a film that acknowledges neglect and inaction in the face of the real race monster," Peele told The New York Times during a 2017 interview about the social implications of Get Out. "In the process, I wanted to give a horror movie to everyone, but really to Black audiences, who are loyal horror fans. We watch movies, screaming, 'Get out!' in dark rooms at this screen that we cannot affect. It’s a symbol for that, which stops us from action."
