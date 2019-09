Zendaya Slays Her Haters, Yet Again

Zendaya refuses to be offended by any gender-based commentary — not after she herself slayed in that androgynous David Bowie homage at the Grammys. Just last week, she wore another pantsuit, a fuchsia Christian Siriano number , at a Humane Society gala.The 19-year-old KC Undercover star recently explained how her strength against bullies far predates her dreadlocks exchange with Giuliana Rancic . "I was made fun of but it didn’t bother me very much because I was very comfortable in who I was," Zendaya told New You in February. "I was taught as a young child by my parents and family to love myself. And it’s the same today — there are certain things that don’t bother me. I just focus on being a good person."