Zendaya Slays Her Haters, Yet Again

She looks like a gay dude wearing makeup pic.twitter.com/bATG9baS4O— alfi (@ClutchLikeRomo) May 9, 2016
If you know Zendaya for nothing else, you know her for her poise in the face of haters. The Disney Channel actress and singer's latest comeback on Twitter is one we hope everyone on social media gets to quote back to trolls in the future.
Wait....is this supposed to be an insult cause they slay sooooooo..... https://t.co/bIRIp7o6k9— Zendaya (@Zendaya) May 9, 2016
Zendaya refuses to be offended by any gender-based commentary — not after she herself slayed in that androgynous David Bowie homage at the Grammys. Just last week, she wore another pantsuit, a fuchsia Christian Siriano number, at a Humane Society gala.
The 19-year-old KC Undercover star recently explained how her strength against bullies far predates her dreadlocks exchange with Giuliana Rancic. "I was made fun of but it didn’t bother me very much because I was very comfortable in who I was," Zendaya told New You in February. "I was taught as a young child by my parents and family to love myself. And it’s the same today — there are certain things that don’t bother me. I just focus on being a good person."
