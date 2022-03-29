Issa Rae Previews HOORAE’s Next Big, Black-Ass Plans

Rae’s strategy of lifting while she climbs is precisely what makes her such an excellent producer. Rap Sh*t, her next scripted series, promises to showcase her production prowess, something she seems relieved to be able to focus on without having to be in front of the camera. “I love being behind the scenes, I love producing,” she says when asked if she’s conflicted about no longer being the talent. “I frequently say I never need to do something like Insecure again where I’m wearing all hats. I’ve experienced that, and I’m good!” Little is known about the new HBO series, but Rae offers some insight. Unlike Insecure, Rap Sh*t will not draw much from her own life. “It’s kind of like a combination of various female rapper stories. So you may see sprinkles of stuff from the City Girls, stuff from Meg, definitely Cardi, and just my general observations of being a female rap fan.”

