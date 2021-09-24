"Since our inception, Hurston/Wright Foundation has supported the discovery, mentorship, and celebration of ALL Black writers. The name of our organization honors two Black writers who held strong differences of opinion. Zora Neale Hurston and Richard Wright were at odds over many issues. But our founders celebrated these differences, in an effort to make us a stronger voice for all Black writers. No creative movement (no significant advancement for justice in the world) has proceeded without the inclusive participation of people, all people, who need their voice amplified. The history and future of Black writers depends on it. This is something we recognize, celebrate, and unequivocally affirm.