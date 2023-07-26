Barbie is a fantasy comedy, which is a genre that holds up a funhouse mirror to our own world while playfully engaging in concepts and images that are familiar to us. Barbieland is a little girl’s idea of a feminist paradise, or more accurately, what the people making Barbies believe little girls want. Yes, it’s limited, but that’s the point of the fantasy. In a real world where a female president and an all-female Supreme Court seem impossible, Barbieland is a simple dream of how things could be. The catharsis lies in the exaggeration. We know in real life that an all-woman run government wouldn’t solve all the world’s problems because patriarchy isn’t just carried out by hypermasculine men. We also know that there are more than two genders and that gender identity is more expansive than what we are shown onscreen. We know that a Black woman wouldn’t so easily be elected president. We know the truth about the world, so why do we want so desperately for even our silliest comedies to reflect that back to us?