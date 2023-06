For the New York City native, her casting feels like a shift not just within the Transformers films but within the action genre and throughout Hollywood in general. Something is changing, Fishback notes during an in-person interview with Refinery29 Unbothered in New York City. And she’s glad to be part of that momentum, especially when it comes to her character, Elena Wallis. While many of the women in films’ past have served as love interests and supporting characters, Fishback’s Elena is a core part of this plot. As the resident expert on all things history and ancient relics, Elena is the brains of this extraterrestrial operation, guiding Noah (Ramos) and the Autobots in their search for the lost half of an artifact that is the key to saving the human and robot race. In short, she’s kind of a big deal, and to make her a well-rounded, full character, Fishback was intentional about creating a backstory for her that would inform everything that Elena did. If Elena and the other Rise of the Beasts characters feel different from Transformers lore of yesterday, that’s on purpose — the Autobots might’ve stayed the same over the last 16 years, but this is a whole new chapter for the franchise.