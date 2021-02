Judas and the Black Messiah Is Incredibly — & Painfully — Accurate

After seeing Judas and the Black Messiah, it's hard not to fixate on how short Fred Hampton's life was. The chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party was only 21 years old when he was killed by police, and his death was only one year after he helped found the party's Chicago headquarters. So, while a lot happens in Judas and the Black Messiah , it all happens within the span of about one year. And it tells the events of that one year with great accuracy.