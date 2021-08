The True Love Stories Behind Every Modern Love Season 2 Episode

Unlike the season 1 finale, where viewers once again met characters like Anne Hathaway’s Lexi and Dev Patel’s Joshua after their individual episodes, Modern Love’s second season never intertwines the stories of each episode’s main characters. While each character exists solely within their own story, the series’ original goal of showing how people can fall in love in more than one way is done with humor, heart, and heartache. This season, viewers are transported from New York City to Dublin to London, to the distant past of the nineties and a not-so-distant past of 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic , and into the lives of queer teenage girls, widows, and veterans. The message, however, remains the same: everyone falls in love sometime.