Amazon Prime's hopeless romantic agenda continues with a brand new season of romantic comedy anthology series Modern Love. Inspired by The New York Times weekly column of the same name, the series follows unique love stories of couples (and non-couples) from all over the world.
The first season of Modern Love featured an all-star cast, recruiting stars like Anne Hathaway, Andy Garcia, and Dev Patel to bring these sigh-inducing stories to life. Season two follows the same high standards and features even more talented actors — we've got a superhero, an activist, a vampire, and a dragon-rider in the mix — to make you want to want to give dating and romance a second chance. (No guarantees your love story will end like these, though.)
Ahead, the stars rounding out the cast of season two of Modern Love. Ready your hearts.