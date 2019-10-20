Story from TV Shows

These 3 Modern Love Moments Are Absolutely Breaking People

Sarah Midkiff
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Studios.
Warning: Spoilers ahead for Modern Love on Amazon Prime.
Everyone spent the weekend binging Amazon Prime’s Modern Love and there are a few moments and episodes that really stood out, and by stood out we mean destroyed all our emotions and are the subject of all our group chats with friends who also binged the show. 
Modern Love is an anthology based on the personal essays of eight true stories from the exceptionally popular New York Times column with the same title. Each story on the Amazon original series chronicles the highs and lows and love in its many forms based in the city with just as many highs and lows, New York. Just like the column, not all love that is celebrated or brought to light in the series is the quintessential meet-cute, followed by a montage of park walks and nights in cooking together and an uncomplicated and beautiful wedding where everyone is happy and “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)” by Natalie Cole plays at the end. Love, like life, is messy, and it rarely comes how you expect it.
The first moment the internet will never get over comes in the first episode, “When The Doorman Is Your Main Man.” Maggie (Cristin Milioti) is an editor living in an enviable pre-war building in New York, complete with a traditional doorman, Guzim (Laurentius Possa); however, their relationship is far from traditional resident-doorman relationships. Guzim becomes a father figure and a huge support system for Maggie as she navigates dating and motherhood. Guzim claims he can tell if a man is a good match for Maggie, and no matter how much she would like to ignore his advice, he is never wrong. (Can I have my own Guzim, please?) He never reveals his secrets as to how he can tell if a relationship will last until the very end, when he shares that it has nothing to do with the men and it has everything to do with how Maggie looks at them *sobs into tea*. 
One brief look at Twitter, and I was reassured that everyone else watching the show was as touched and teary-eyed from that moment as I was. 
The second moment isn’t a singular moment, it’s more a casting that the world has been missing out on for far too long: Dev Patel as a romantic leading man. Yes. Yes. One thousand times yes. In the second episode of the series, “When Cupid Is A Prying Journalist,” Patel plays the founder and CEO of a dating app who knows what it’s like to experience love and loss. Who wouldn’t be charmed by a guy who waits for you after an interview to ask you out, takes you to the zoo, cares that your parents like him, and talks about your relationship like a rocket being launched into space? The show is barely past the opening credits when Patel, like a rocket being launched into space, shoots straight to the top of everyone’s internet boyfriend list. Hollywood, check your mentions because everyone on Twitter agrees. 
The third moment comes in “Take Me As I Am, Whoever I Am.” Anne Hathaway plays Lexi, a promising entertainment lawyer with untreated bipolar disorder who struggles with relationships. One moment, she is thriving off the high of a manic period and the next she has difficulty getting out of bed for a week in the lows of depression. Hathaway’s portrayal of Lexi is heartbreaking. In one scene, she bargains with herself in the mirror as she can feel herself slipping into a depressed period right after going out of her way to reschedule a date with a guy she really liked. Through this, she finds a true friend in her former coworker, love for herself and where she’s at wherever she’s at, and the courage to be honest with others and be proactive about treatment. 
Each moment hits emotionally in a different way, but all of them leave us with the concrete feeling that love exists in so many forms and it is beautiful to witness, no matter how messy it can get at times. I’m not crying, you’re crying. Kidding. We’re all crying.
