Love is in the air for Anne Hathaway on her new Amazon series, Modern Love. If that title sounds familiar, it might be because it’s based on the popular New York Times column of the same name that celebrates love stories of all kinds. But don’t worry if you didn’t know that going into this — turns out Hathaway didn’t either.
After the show’s teaser trailer debuted at the Television Critics Association panel on Saturday, Hathaway admitted that she was unfamiliar with the NYT series, which is now also a podcast. In the Amazon anthology series, which features Tina Fey, Dev Patel, and Ozark’s Julia Garner, Hathaway plays a woman who has bipolar disorder. Her character is based on Manic: A Memoir author Terri Cheney, who wrote the 2008 Modern Love piece “Take Me As I Am, Whoever I Am.”
“I am playing a woman who is learning how to find love while also [beginning to process having] bipolar disorder,” Hathaway said at TCA, per Entertainment Weekly. “I was really humbled by this experience. It wrecked me for a month afterwards...[but being able to walk away from it] expanded my compassion so much for people who have no choice in this matter.”
Hathaway, who’s expecting baby No. 2, said she worked with Cheney to make sure her portrayal of what it’s like to have bipolar was accurate. But, she thinks her Modern Love story gets at something universal. “I think if we’re honest with ourselves,” Hathaway said, “we all have to learn that we are worth loving,”
Modern Love hits Amazon on October 18.
