Actress Julia Garner of The Americans and Netflix’s series Ozark is in negotiations to play the lead in an upcoming fictional feature film about a day in the life of one of Harvey Weinstein’s assistants, according to Deadline.
The currently-untitled film will be directed by Kitty Green, whose previous credits include the Netflix crime documentary Casting JonBenét. The documentary investigates the more than two decades long-unsolved murder of 6-year old JonBenét Ramsey and more broadly delves into a deep analysis of America’s fascination with true crime. Green’s upcoming Weinstein project will be scripted but will contain similar themes to that of Casting JonBenét.
“Kitty Green understands that the exercise of corporate bureaucratic power – so often structured against women and insidiously mobilized without fanfare against a vulnerable workforce”, says the film’s producer James Schamus to Deadline. Schamus previously worked with Green to produce Casting JonBenét.
According to the site, Green spent the past year researching for the fictional feature film, which included unraveling and digging through hundreds of documents and public records. The director also conducted a series of interviews with Weinstein’s previous employees.
“What was perhaps the hardest part of all my research and discussions was the repetitive nature and banality of Weinstein’s reign, which lasted over thirty years, over the hundreds of young people – and specifically women – who came to his companies ready to start their careers. When you actually imagine and then live through even one day of what it must have been like, it’s terrifying,” the writer-director told Deadline.
The news of Garner’s potential leading role comes on the heels of her SAG nomination for best actress for her performance in Ozark. Ozark aside, Garner also appeared as Emma Stone’s little sis in Netflix’s Maniac and is currently starring in Bravo’s Dirty John. After years in some of TV’s most beloved projects, the Weinstein project will mark Garner’s first major foray into feature film.
