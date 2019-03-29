“I sat across the table from many of them and spent many hours, dozens of hours interviewing them with my co-writer John Collee,” Maras says. “And you feel a huge sense of responsibility because these are people's lives that we're dealing with here. That was our guiding light the whole way through to try and do justice to the experience that they endured and how difficult it was — we weren't shying away from the incredibly difficult situation that they had to go through. And then I personally think that that gives rise to another side of the story, which is not only the heroism but the resilience that is shown by all those people who survived.”