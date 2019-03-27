"First of all, I want to pay respects to Carmen, who played the older woman in one of the scenes, who recently passed away. She was such a beautiful soul, and completely the opposite of what she was playing on the screen. But yes, I have definitely experienced racism. Growing up in London and growing up here in the U.S., I’ve had that happen to me before, where someone looks at me funny because I am speaking a different language, or for assuming something about me based on how I look. That kind of racism does trigger something in you. But what I think is the beauty of the film is that my character gets angered by it because she is so hellbent on finding her child — that was her trigger. In the scene, she is talking to her mother and trying to protect her as to not worry, so even though she is filled with rage and fear over what is happening, she is trying to be as calm as possible for her mother. And then this woman comes up to her with a racist question [asking her what language she was speaking in an accusatory tone] after she hangs up the phone, and Zahra just instinctively snaps. Whereas Dev’s character, Ajun, handles it completely differently. He’s like, let me take this opportunity to educate you. That moment actually shows you that this woman isn’t a bad person. She was scared. She was very narrow-minded, and ill-informed. It goes to show that racism doesn’t always come from an evil place, but a place of fear — this fear of the other.