Dev Patel Reportedly Has A Girlfriend & Here's Everything We Know About Her

Dev Patel hasn't officially confirmed that he's dating Australian actress Tilda Cobham-Hervey, but fans and paparazzi have spotted the pair looking cozy together.
Patel and Cobham-Hervey were seen in L.A. Monday with Patel's mom. The Lion star held hands with the Kettering Incident actress on a leisurely stroll. In one photo, Patel was spotted in a sweet embrace with his arms around both his mother and Cobham-Hervey.
The duo were also spotted together at the Weinstein Company's pre-Oscars party in Beverly Hills last weekend. Patel brought his mom to that event, too.
The actors will both appear in Hotel Mumbai, a film that explores the true story of the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008. The movie is slated for release later this year, and Armie Hammer co-stars alongside Cobham-Hervey and Patel.
While they were filming Hotel Mumbai, Patel and Cobham-Hervey stopped by Mumbai doughnut shop Oh Dough, and the store's official Instagram account shared a photo of them.
But the new photos have sparked rumors that the pair are more than just costars. And the internet wasn't happy that one of its favorite baes might be off the market.
Not only does Dev Patel have a girlfriend, but he shops at Target. This is a big day for me— Mariah (@mariahwoods43) March 1, 2017
Dev Patel has a girlfriend and this is the worst Ash Wednesday of my life!!!!!!!!— Emilee Grissom (@emileegrissom) March 1, 2017
When Dev Patel gets a girlfriend + its NOT YOU ??? #WhyCoudlntHeWaitForMe #ShortLivedObsession #NeverGiveUpThohttps://t.co/U0gRwkY9zv— Michaela (@MichaelaKhan23) March 1, 2017
Dev Patel has a girlfriend and honestly I feel like my middle school crush just ripped the note I passed him into a thousand pieces— Kayla Jéanne (@ohkayyyla2) March 1, 2017
Gonna block anyone that tweets about Dev Patel's girlfriend because I will not stand for this kind of negativity on my TL.— Mallory Harris (@malgal_12) March 1, 2017
Some fans, though, were more excited about the news, wishing the best for the actor.
the amount of messages ive got about dev Patel having a girlfriend today.... im okay guys i want him to be happy— rebel rebel (@topshopgoth) March 1, 2017
Cobham-Hervey starred in 52 Tuesdays, where she played the 16-year-old daughter of a woman in the midst of a gender transition. The film was shown at the Sundance Film Festival and the Berlin International Film Festival in 2014. Since then, she's starred in Girl Asleep, Eaglehawk, Barracuda, and The Kettering Incident.
As a child, Cobham-Hervey also worked with her parents, a lighting designer and performance artist, in a children's circus theater group, according to the Daily Mail. When she was 14, Cobham-Hervey and six of her peers started their own traveling show, she told Marie Claire Australia.
In addition to her work, Cobham-Hervey has been outspoken about gender stereotypes in Hollywood. She told Marie Claire Australia that she was tired of being asked about working with a female director, Sophie Hyde, on 52 Tuesdays. "It was a thing that we [Sophie and I] talked about a lot afterwards, like, isn't it crazy that we even have to discuss this in an every interview, that that's something that people are interested in," Cobham-Hervey told the magazine. "I feel really lucky to be part of that conversation around change."
Reps for Patel and Cobham-Hervey did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment. We will update this story when we obtain a response.
