Judas And The Black Messiah Was a Start — Now, It’s Time To Celebrate the Women of the Black Panther Party

MA: “The Black Panther Party was the primary organization that took on this thing called male chauvinism and tried to have a political discussion about what male chauvinism and male domination was. In that context, you have to note that it is white men that dominate the world. And a lot of times, movements are put in place to take the place of the white man. But the Black Panther Party was uplifting the whole family. Fighting for the children, the mamas, the daddies, the babies, even those still not born. I think that a lot of times we want a movie to answer every question in two hours. The focus was Judas and the Black Messiah. I hope that people who want to see me and Dominique and all of that more, y'all got to tell [Hollywood] you need more real, actual series and stories of the Black Panther Party. Because this is recent history we are talking about. We are not talking about 400 years ago.”