Little Mermaid Star Halle Bailey Responds To Internet Backlash

Considering Disney films shaped the childhoods of many of the adults in the world today, it's significant — and disappointing — that most of the classics feature white protagonists. In fact, Disney didn't introduce its first Black princess until 2009's The Princess and the Frog. Bailey now has the opportunity to give Black women the visibility they didn't get with the 1989 animated feature, as well as the young Black girls who will be seeing the story for the first time through her portrayal — which, by the way, will be phenomenal. She's already proved herself as a singer alongside her sister in the band Chloe x Halle , and Grown-ish is clearly just the beginning of her acting abilities.