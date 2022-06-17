Queen Latifah Is Rom-Com Royalty And She Should Be Treated As Such

The Scene: By the time we get to the romantic conclusion of Just Wright, our leads have been through it. Mainly, Scott McKight has put our girl Leslie Wright through more f*ckery than she deserves — almost marrying her cousin, for example — and probably more than he deserves to be forgiven for. And yet, we all know how this ends. As Scott is being interviewed about his triumphant return to the NBA after recovering from a knee injury, thanks to Leslie’s physiotherapy skills, he comes to a romantic epiphany. In the middle of a live TV interview, Scott declares that not only is Leslie Wright incredibly good at her job as an athletic physical therapist, she’s also the love of his life. He doesn’t explicitly say the latter out loud... yet. Scott dramatically rips off his mic in the middle of the interview and rushes to find Leslie who is in Philadelphia entertaining job offers (information Morgan provides, making her trifling ass useful for once) to tell her he loves her in person. At first, Leslie is pissed (as she should be!) as Scott says, “I’m in love with you. I know that now.” Leslie isn’t buying it and thinks the only reason he’s back is because he finally realized Morgan is a no-good, trifling-ass bad person (Paula Patton in her villain era). She refuses to be anyone’s “Plan B.”