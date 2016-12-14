Story from TV Shows

Sterling K. Brown Bares His Soul On Instagram After Getting 2 SAG Nods

Carolyn L. Todd
Is there anyone who hasn't fallen in love with Sterling K. Brown yet? The 40-year-old is an amazing actor, and possibly an even better human. Brown has had a fantastic 2016, racking up praise and accolades for two major roles. Earlier this year, he played real-life attorney Christopher Darden on the anthology series The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. And this fall, the actor has further wooed TV audiences with his starring role as Randall Pearson on the family drama This Is Us.
So we're pleased to report that on Wednesday, the actor was rightly recognized for his stunning work with SAG nominations for both roles. Brown posted an emotional reaction video on Instagram and Twitter to thank the actors that voted for him. He broke down in tears — and we may have teared up ourselves while watching.
Advertisement
"Thank you SAG-AFTRA for recognizing my work, twice, in categories that aren't supporting and lead, but just actors," he began, his voice breaking. "I love what I do so much. And to be recognized by my peers in this way is very difficult for me to process right now," Brown continued, completely in tears at this point. "But also very, very humbling, and very, very cool. I love you, actors. I love spending time with you and getting to know you. And thank you for recognizing me."

@sagawards 1000 times...thank you! #thisisus #acsfx

A video posted by Sterling Brown (@sterlingkb1) on

Career honors and incredible graciousness are a theme in Brown's life this week. The actor just took home the statue for Best Supporting Actor statue for his People vs. O.J. work at the Critics' Choice Awards. And on Monday, he posted an ebullient message on Instagram to express gratitude for his Golden Globe nomination (for the same role). And his odds of winning the honor are looking pretty good, given his most recent win and the fact that he won the Emmy in September for his portrayal on the Ryan Murphy show.
In other words, get ready to hear at least one more beautiful and sob-worthy acceptance speech from Mr. Brown. Tune in to root for him at the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8 and the SAG Awards on Jan. 29.

#hfpa Y'all crazy for this one...& I couldn't be more grateful! Thank you for such a tremendous honor! What a wonderful way to finish off the year...wow! In recognition that no one gets to this place in their career by themselves, I have to first thank my wife and two children for giving me such a clear purpose for being. Ryan, Andrew, Amaré...you guys make this all worthwhile! Jennifer Wiley Stockton...thank you for doing so much, so that I can stay focused on the task at hand. Let us never part. Michael Geiser, you are unsung, sir! (And if you erase this from my statement, we'll have words)! Love you, buddy. To my agents at Innovative Artists, especially my man, David Rose, thank you for giving your boy all the support he could ask for. St. Louis, I rep you 'til the day I die! To all my family and friends there, thank you for making your boy feel special. #ChocolateCardinal y'all know I luvs you! To my artistic family from NYC, including (but not limited to) my friends and faculty at the grad acting program at NYU, thank you for keeping your boy nourished and fed. Literally and spiritually. Namaste #goldenglobes #peoplevsojsimpson

A photo posted by Sterling Brown (@sterlingkb1) on

Advertisement

More from TV