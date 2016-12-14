Sterling K. Brown Bares His Soul On Instagram After Getting 2 SAG Nods

#hfpa Y'all crazy for this one...& I couldn't be more grateful! Thank you for such a tremendous honor! What a wonderful way to finish off the year...wow! In recognition that no one gets to this place in their career by themselves, I have to first thank my wife and two children for giving me such a clear purpose for being. Ryan, Andrew, Amaré...you guys make this all worthwhile! Jennifer Wiley Stockton...thank you for doing so much, so that I can stay focused on the task at hand. Let us never part. Michael Geiser, you are unsung, sir! (And if you erase this from my statement, we'll have words)! Love you, buddy. To my agents at Innovative Artists, especially my man, David Rose, thank you for giving your boy all the support he could ask for. St. Louis, I rep you 'til the day I die! To all my family and friends there, thank you for making your boy feel special. #ChocolateCardinal y'all know I luvs you! To my artistic family from NYC, including (but not limited to) my friends and faculty at the grad acting program at NYU, thank you for keeping your boy nourished and fed. Literally and spiritually. Namaste #goldenglobes #peoplevsojsimpson
