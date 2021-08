The Women Of Film TikTok Are Here To Reclaim Your Favourite Movies

TikTok has been a vital resource when it comes to cracking open the elusive ivory tower of cinema and nurturing the next generation of filmmakers. Rare access and intel is now easily accessible at the tap of a thumb. Student indie filmmaker and director Sarah, 24, Florida, has been documenting the day-by-day highs and lows going into the making of her queer coming-of-age film Egghead & Twinkie , even finding the community’s corroboration has fortified her belief in the project. “When I originally came up with the idea for this film, I was faced with criticism that an LGBTQ comedy with a mixed-Asian protagonist was 'too niche' for mainstream audiences,” she remembers. “Our reception on TikTok has not only shown me that this is untrue, but that many people have been waiting for a story like this. As a queer, mixed-Asian creative, in many ways, I was making this film for my younger self. But now I know that there are many others who felt the same way as I did growing up, and I'm making the film for them too."