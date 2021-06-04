How Gen Z Is Continuing The Work Of #MeToo

Her response makes me want to continue the fight. "We are related to MeToo, to those other movements," Soma says. "I don’t think Everyone’s Invited could exist without them. However, I do feel our focus is different and distinct in that we are trying to shine a light on this as a universal problem and on society as a whole as being complicit in perpetuating this culture, rather than focusing and narrowing down on individuals, or a particular demographic or an institution, because it actually really limits the problem and makes it seem like it only exists in those places, or in that person. And that's just not true. It's everywhere. I believe that everyone is complicit in this culture because we have been socialised to be and because we have been brought up in environments where misogyny and harassment is normalised."