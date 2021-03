Listen To Us: Let’s End Violence Against ALL Women & Girls

Sarah’s story, like that of every woman behind those statistics, is one of entrenched structural misogyny, sexism and patriarchal violence. The man accused of killing her is a serving police officer. This fact has exposed an uncomfortable truth: the institutions that supposedly protect women are, sometimes, perpetrating the very violence they’re supposed to prevent. We already knew this: in 2019, the body of 12-year-old refugee Shukri Abdi was found in a river in Greater Manchester. We still don't know what happened to her. In June 2020, the bodies of two sisters – Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry – were discovered in a park in Wembley, west London. They had been murdered. Two male police officers were then suspended after they took selfies next to their bodies . A year earlier, the journalist Alexandra Heal revealed that police forces across the country are failing women who report that they are in domestic abuse situations in which the perpetrator is a police officer.