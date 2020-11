Everything The Crown Didn’t Tell Us About Princess Diana’s Nearly-Royal Family

Althorp has been in her family for more than 500 years. It has 90 rooms including a library, billiard room, Marlborough room or formal dining area, and a Great room, which was used for political meetings. The estate, which is now owned by Diana's younger brother, Charles Spencer, is where the Princess of Wales is buried . Her final resting place is located on an island in the middle of Round Oval, a lake on the property, but it is off limits to the public. However, there is a separate memorial site on the grounds where visitors can pay tribute to the late Princess of Wales when the home is open to the public in July, August and other select times during the year.