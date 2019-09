Noah Centineo, The Internet's Favourite Fake Boyfriend, Is Coming Back To Netflix So Soon

Noah Centineo's new role may sound familiar. The internet's favourite paramour will be starring in The Perfect Date, a movie that follows a well-trodden narrative. Centineo will play a tech mastermind who creates a fake boyfriend app to raise money for his college tuition. That sounds somewhat similar to the West Wing storyline that had Laurie (Lisa Edelstein) working as a call girl to pay for law school. It's also not unlike the plot of To All the Boys I've Loved Before , Centineo's other big Netflix film.