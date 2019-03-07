Noah Centineo, The Internet's Favorite Fake Boyfriend, Is Coming Back To Netflix So Soon

Ladies and gentleman, the smiley and floppy-haired man of your dreams is on his way back to your Netflix queue. Noah Centineo's next role as a fake boyfriend in The Perfect Date officially has a release date — and it's sooner than we all anticipated.
On April 12, the world will be forced to surrender all images of Peter Kavinsky and fully embrace Centineo as Brooks Rattigan, a boyfriend for hire who just may be the perfect date, and more. Netflix announced the film's premiere date with a Miss Congeniality joke, perhaps giving us a taste of the movie's light rom-com humor.
Do you want to go on The Perfect Date?— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) March 7, 2019
Noah Centineo's new role may sound familiar. The internet's favorite paramour will be starring in The Perfect Date, a movie that follows a well-trodden narrative. Centineo will play a tech mastermind who creates a fake boyfriend app to raise money for his college tuition. That sounds somewhat similar to the West Wing storyline that had Laurie (Lisa Edelstein) working as a call girl to pay for law school. It's also not unlike the plot of To All the Boys I've Loved Before, Centineo's other big Netflix film.
The Netflix PR account SeeWhatsNext tweeted Friday that the streaming site will release The Perfect Date this summer. The movie also stars Riverdale's Camila Mendes and Austin & Ally's Laura Marano. There is not a trailer yet for the movie, but you can peep a few production stills in the tweet, below.
.@noahcent will pretend to be your boyfriend this summer! Well, he will in our movie "The Perfect Date" w/ @lauramarano & @CamilaMendes. He plays an enterprising young man who, to make money for college, creates a dating app & stands in for non-existent boyfriends. pic.twitter.com/Pg8iHxaPDQ— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) January 11, 2019
Interestingly, this also won't be the first time Centineo has played an enterprising techie. He starred in the comedy Swiped last year as a college student who collaborates with his programmer roommate (Kendall Ryan Sanders) to create a hookup app. The money from the app is set to go to college tuition for the programmer. Some plots are just too good not to replicate!
Centino can currently be seen in the Freeform show Good Trouble, a spinoff of The Fosters. And, in due time, he will star in a To All The Boys sequel, also on Netflix.
