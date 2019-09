Between all the hookups, flubs, and career flailing, it’s easy to see Trouble shares far more of its essential spirit with the ever-striving The Bold Type than cozy The Fosters. But, the difference between the original series and its spin-off will only truly hit viewers when Mariana and Callie are forced to share the screen with their OG scene partners, moms Stef (Teri Polo) and Lena (Sherri Saum). It wasn’t until mama and mom actually show up towards Good Trouble’s midseason that the dramedy managed to wrangle a tear from my eye. All of a sudden, the sappy fumes of The Fosters finally smacked me in the feels. That is how strong the late series’ sentimental pull is — and it serves as a stark reminder of everything Good Trouble isn’t going for. That's why the moms' sometimes feeling-filled appearance ends up veering into its own zany, bouncy territory between all the emotional honesty.