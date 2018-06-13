With Sutton accepting that advice, her BFF Jane receives her own possible chance to revel in the sex positivity her friends are already enjoying. During one of the last scenes we see of the journalist during “Rose,” she is flirting with Ben (Luca James Lee), one of the cute subjects of Scarlet’s latest photoshoot. The pair is only chatting at a bar together because Sutton comes to terms with the fact that politely inviting a bunch of new male friends out for a drink isn't a crime — it's legitimately harmless 20-something-year-old fun. While we have no idea if Jane and Ben are going to become an item (although Lee is slated to appear in the next two episodes of The Bold Type season 2, take that information how you will) Jane will certainly be hooking up with someone.