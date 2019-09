The way the installment allows survivors stories to unfold feels especially rare. We don’t see violence inflicted on any woman, which for some reason already makes "Carry The Weight" an outlier. Instead, we meet performance artist Mia (Ana Kayne) in the first few minutes of the episode. The young woman’s assault occurred so long ago her case has already gone through the justice system, which failed her. Mia’s rapist is deemed an "innocent man," despite her testimony to the prosecutor's office. Now, Mia is doing a public art piece where she holds Lady Justice’s two scales as both a symbol of her belief in the allegorical heroine and metaphor for all the people who share her pain. This is obviously the Bold Type’s homage to Columbia student Emma Sulkowicz , who carried around the dorm room mattress she was raped on as protest . Sulkowicz's project was called Carry That Weight. Since Mia is modeled after a real-life person, her story feels tethered to the society we live in every single day.