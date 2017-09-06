Katie Stevens, who plays lead character Jane Sloane and appears in every scene featuring Mia, explains exclusively to Refinery29 just how careful The Bold Type was when approaching a storyline similar to Sulkowicz's actual life. "When we found out we were doing a storyline inspired by [Carry That Weight], and [rape and sexual assault], we were all a little bit nervous," the actress says, revealing the show’s team penned multiple drafts until they got things right. "Because it’s one thing to try to tackle that. It’s another thing to do it well. In order to be respectful of anyone who’s gone through that experience, we just wanted to make sure that we were being delicate, but still talking about it and shedding light on the fact that it does happen." In a further effort to be "sensitive," as Stevens puts it, the writers spoke with multiple people from rape crisis centers.