Well, here we are again. Just a typical Friday night with your Goop-approved Yoni egg, huh? But this time it's not coming out quite as easily as you'd hoped. Don't worry, you're not alone. This exact scenario was a plot point on the premiere episode of The Bold Type and — would you believe it — Yoni has an entire page on its website devoted to the conundrum. So... what do you do?
According to Yoni, the first thing to do is chill: The egg is much larger than the opening in your cervix, which means it can only go so far. It's not going to get lost in your innards.
From there, you can treat it like anything else that might feel like it's stuck inside of you — a tampon, a sex toy, a condom — and do your best to relax your mind and muscles. Try sitting or squatting on the toilet. Then take a few deep breaths, apply a bit of lubricant to help the egg along if you'd like, and try inserting a clean finger or two to scoop it out. You can also try using your pelvic floor muscles to encourage it to exit.
However, if you've given it your best shot, and it's still not budging, definitely get a professional to help. Your doctor can use a speculum to open up your vagina, which makes it much easier to see what's going on — and get that sucker outta there. In the future, perhaps try a Yoni egg that comes with a string, which would make getting it out much simpler.
But we'd also like to remind you that these types of eggs aren't exactly your vagina's best friends to begin with. As Jen Gunter, MD, points out on her blog, "Jade is porous, which could allow bacteria to get inside... It could be a risk factor for bacterial vaginosis or even the potentially deadly toxic shock syndrome."
Indeed, there are far safer toys you can use that will still give your pelvic floor a bit of a workout. For instance, there are the Fifty Shades-approved Ben Wa balls, which are often made of body-safe silicone and have a much lower risk of getting lost inside you. But, of course, you can strengthen your pelvic floor without the help of toys, too. So, if you're at all concerned about your egg getting stuck, know that you have plenty of options elsewhere — and they're just as eggcellent.
