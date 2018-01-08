"You're not putting those in my butt," Anastasia tells Christian in Fifty Shades Darker when he shows her a set of Ben Wa balls. He doesn't; Christian inserts them into her vagina. Anastasia wears them all night long at an upscale party as a secret accessory. Afterwards, the balls are removed, and the two proceed to have their infamously hot sex.
Ben Wa balls — also referred to as love balls, smart balls, or Kegel balls — are weighted balls meant to be worn inside the vagina. They're an ancient method used to train the pelvic muscles, says Jessica Shepherd, MD, an Ob/Gyn at the University of Illinois at Chicago, and using them feels similar to doing Kegel exercises. But you don't have to actively do Kegels while wearing them, since the balls are weighted, so your pelvic muscles naturally work to hold them in place, explains Madeleine Castellanos, MD, an NYC-based sex therapist, on her blog.
For many people (including Anastasia), Ben Wa balls increase sexual sensation, since they're typically worn for a while before penetrative sex, and then taken out just prior to penetration. In my experience, wearing a pair for a few hours prior to penetrative intercourse wasn't as automatically orgasmic as Fifty Shades Darker would make it seem. But when it comes to strengthening pelvic floor muscles, reaping the sexual benefits is a long game — it takes time to build those muscles.
"When the pelvic floor is 'alert,' it lifts our spines up out of our pelvis a bit. When that happens, the walls of the vagina cinch like one of those Chinese finger traps and [sex] is much more pleasurable for both people," Michelle Weber, a personal trainer who specializes in pelvic-floor health, told Refinery29 last year. So I'd recommend focusing on the long-term benefits, rather than searching for instant gratification. That's not to say that using Ben Wa balls isn't a fun way to get in your Kegels, though — sharing a sexy secret with your partner (or simply knowing you're holding something in your vagina) can be super hot.
As far as how Ben Wa balls work, it's a good thing Christian didn't place them in Anastasia's butt, as they lack a flared, sturdy base like the ones found in butt plugs, so they can get lost inside your anus if you mistake them for anal beads (it happened to me). To insert Ben Wa balls, use your fingers to gently push them into your vagina, like you would a tampon (adding lube helps). Removing the balls is fairly simple, too. If the set includes a string, gently pull them out (again, like a tampon); if there's no string, simply crouch and use your pelvic floor muscles to squeeze them out. And don't forget to wash them with soap and warm water every time you use them.
Interested in trying this unique sex toy for yourself? Here are some great Ben Wa balls for you to try.
The top-reviewed Ben Wa set at Babeland is this silicone starter set from Je Joue. Find everything you need to start toning your pelvic floor starting with the lightest, smallest ball and working your way up to the final 3.7 ounce piece.
Broad City superfans, these are the Ben Wa balls for you. Part of the show's new sex toy collection, this set comes with two 45-gram balls. The TV tie-in isn't the only thing that makes these balls unique — the weights are removable so that you can use the balls as storage "to carry a secret stash" in nature's pocket, just like Ilana.
Wishing you could track your kegels like you track your steps? Try the Lovelife Krush — basically a Fitbit for your pelvic floor muscles. It connects via Bluetooth to the Tasl app to measure pressure, control, endurance, and grip. The Krush also vibrates, and you can control the vibrations via voice control.
This inexpensive and lightweight set of Ben Wa balls is great for beginners. The free-roaming weights move as you do, which makes for added internal pleasure. The outside is also textured to feel great during insertion.
There's not much that can't be done with a smartphone these days. These interchangeable-weight Ben Wa balls can be switched on to vibrate for extra pleasure. You can control the 10 vibration speeds with a button on the balls' base — or with a smartphone app. They're even rechargeable via USB.
While anyone can own and enjoy this cute and colorful set, it was made specifically for those who struggle with incontinence.
The fact that this black glass pair looks plain badass deserves a primary mention. Available in small or medium, weighing one or two ounces, respectively, these 1-inch balls are an ideal (and stylish) starter set. Plus, glass conducts temperature — for an extra sensation, put these Ben Wa balls in the freezer or wrap them in a warm towel for a minute before inserting them.
Using the same Kegel-strengthening science behind classic Ben Wa balls, this bead has touch sensors that customize a "workout" for you based on your natural squeezes. Think of it as a personal trainer for your orgasm potential.
Lelo LUNA SmartBead™, $119, available at Lelo
Unlike those other Kegel exercise balls, genuine rose quartz touts chakra healing benefits. The stone of unconditional love is said to "provide emotional strength and confidence, and opens your heart and pelvic chakras." This set also makes a lovely gift.
Fifty Shades may have gotten a lot wrong, but the franchise's set of "jiggle balls" perfectly fills a needed niche: They're an ideal pair for beginners. If you have never tried Ben Wa balls, but are interested in owning a pair, these 70 gram-weighted balls, complete with a stretchy string for easy removal, are the way to go.
Your vagina deserves nothing less than the gold standard. Like many Ben Wa balls, these "jiggle balls" come with free-floating weights inside. The gold balls dare you to wear them out in public (if Anastasia can do it, so can you), but my personal tip is to first try wearing Ben Wa balls while lying down on your couch binge-watching Arrested Development before venturing outside.
This no-frills set is ideal for beginners, as the sleek ball design and looped cord make both insertion and removal easy peasy.
Not only is this set of metal Ben Wa balls cordless, making for slightly trickier insertion and removal, but the weighted balls inside are magnets. The magnetized weights will help the set cling together, and create a different sensation than non-magnetized versions — they'll pull together inside your vagina without any effort on your part.
Lelo's take on Ben Wa balls is on the more expensive side, but toys from the tried-and-true brand tend to be worth the price tag. Available in classic and mini, the floating weights inside the LUNA beads vibrate along with your body's motions. Based on customer reviews, this set of Ben Wa balls really does appear to provide Fifty Shades-level sexual stimulation.
For those interested in a more streamlined aesthetic, these are the Ben Wa balls for you. The two weighted balls come in at a combined 40 grams, making them ideal for someone who has prior experience with Kegel exercises or Ben Wa balls.
Who says two is better than one? You don't need a partner, nor do you need two weighted balls, to experience the sexual benefits of pelvic floor muscle-building.
The Vibratissimo Uno was made for people in long-distance relationships, or those just looking to mix things up with partners near or far. The vibrating ball can be controlled from anywhere in the world using its smartphone app. You can also use the app to create customized vibration patterns. If one Ben Wa ball isn't enough for you, check out the toy's sister the Duo, which provides two balls and offers all the same benefits.
Evolved Novelties Vibratissimo Uno, $114.98, available at Ebay
If you're after a set of classic Ben Wall balls — small, shiny, and challenging — go for the gold with this pair of free-floating mini Ben Wa balls.
Feel like upping your game? This string features not two, but three, weighted Ben Wa balls, each just an inch wide. They're coated with polyurethane for a smooth feeling on entry, and the extra ball provides more complex stimulation than a standard pair. Whether you're using them to strengthen your Kegels or intensify your foreplay, just be sure to clean them with antibacterial soap once you're done.
