While plenty of attention is paid to teenage drama on television (and I, personally, wouldn’t have it any other way), the struggles of 20-somethings don’t always get quite as much love. That’s too bad, because as a 20-something crashing the housing market with my avocado toast, I can attest: Adulting is hard.
Fortunately, Freeform has carved out a space for those of us in-between high school troublemakers and becoming a card-carrying member of Club Grown-Up. In 2016, the network launched The Bold Type, a magazine industry-set series about three working millennials attempting to navigate not only their first big jobs, but also their first adult decisions.
Now, the network is introducing us to a new gang of young adults, with their own set of hopes, dreams, worries, and ambitions — though you may have gotten to know some of them already as teenagers. According to Deadline, Good Trouble premieres Tuesday, January 8... and if you're a struggling young adult looking to see your experience on screen, it may just be the thing you need to watch.
What should you know about this upcoming series that could be your new Bold Type? Let us answer all of your questions.
Good Trouble? Don’t you mean, The Fosters 2.0.?
Yes! If you watched Freeform’s long-running series The Fosters, you already know two of the stars of Good Trouble. After the cancelation of the Jennifer Lopez-produced Fosters, Freeform wanted more, and so the creators chose main characters Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana Adams-Foster (Cierra Ramirez) to lead the spin-off.
So, what are Callie and Mariana doing now?
The two sisters have moved to Los Angeles in pursuit of different passions. Callie is clerking with a federal judge, while Mariana has scored a coveted position at a tech company. They are sharing an apartment in downtown Los Angeles.
I mean, same. If you were a fan of The Fosters, you already know that Centineo replaced Jake T. Austin in season 3 as Jesus Adams-Foster, Mariana’s twin brother. Though Centineo won’t star in the series like Mitchell and Ramirez, he will appear in season 1, as evidenced by Ramirez’s Instagram story.
In addition to Centineo, other members of the Adams-Foster fam will appear as well, like Callie and Mariana's parents (Teri Polo and Sherri Saum) and brother Jude (Hayden Byerly).
How similar to The Fosters is Good Trouble?
Similar in the sense that both are about the family you build, but unlike The Fosters, which focused on high school drama and one central family, Good Trouble will emphasize how many 20-somethings make their own support systems away from the people they grew up with. Good Trouble provides viewpoints outside of the Adams-Foster perspective, many through the people living alongside Callie and Mariana in their DTLA apartment building.
Who is new? Meaning, who will I crush on when Centineo is not on screen?
You'll fill the Centineo gap in your heart when you meet Gael, a brand-new character played by Riverdale alum Tommy Martinez. No spoilers on his future love interest, but trust me, you'll swoon.
What does the title Good Trouble mean?
Essentially, it boils down to this quote from representative John R. Lewis. Speaking at Bates University’s commencement in 2016, the civil rights leader talked about coming up in an era of Jim Crow laws and segregation, and fighting against it — even if it meant stirring up “trouble.”
“You must find a way to get in the way and get in good trouble, necessary trouble,” said Lewis.
“You have a moral obligation, a mission and a mandate, when you leave here, to go out and seek justice for all. You can do it. You must do it.”
On Good Trouble, Callie, Mariana, and their peers all face moral dilemmas and have to decide between sticking to the status quo or bucking society’s norms.
Cool, I'm sold. But do I have to really wait until January to watch it?
Yep. Sorry. But here's a clip from the premiere episode to tide you over, which also stars comedian Sherry Cola.
January can't come soon enough.
