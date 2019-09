But for a movie that is primarily centered around the trouble that two restless, ambitious, and stoned guys can get into in one summer, its most interesting characters are the ladies. The men are the ones selling the drugs, but the women are the ones taking that shit to the next level. The vibe-y film shines most when its writer and director Elijah Bynum turns his camera to highlight the sass and intrigue of McKayla and Amy. Whether it's McKayla seductively eating a lollipop in the center of a drug store ("It was very awkward to be totally honest," Monroe told Refinery29. "I was just looking straight down the lens of the camera, and I just felt very awkward like, 'Oh man...my dad can never see this'"), or Amy dousing her entire plate with ketchup at a diner to taunt Hunter ( "Amy saw beyond the facade of Hunter the bad boy," Mitchell told Refinery29, "she saw him for who he was and his vulnerabilities."), these snippets of young, pure chemistry are the heart of this film.