If Amy looks innocent, but is really a boss, then McKayla is the exact opposite. She appears to glow with confidence, but really she's terrified at the idea of being forever branded *that* girl, thanks to a stream of endless rumors that surround her character. But instead of accepting the gossip plaguing the small seaside town, McKayla outsources: she finds a summer bird to form a real relationship with. And to actually lose her virginity to. "I feel like people make up this idea of who she is and think 'Of course she’s had sex because she wears those clothes and talks to those people,' but in actuality, it isn't true," Monroe said. "I liked that you viewed her a certain kind of way, and then as the story goes on you get to know her better and understand where she comes from and why she is the way that she is."