Although some may be surprised by the fact this episode aired on the exact day Attorney General Session announced the DACA roll-back, it seems The Fosters team saw the writing on the wall. "We didn’t anticipate that entirely, but we were worried that DACA was going to be in jeopardy, so it feels like the timing is really good for getting those messages out," Johnson continues, stressing the fact the story should feel "personal" to the series, as opposed to a general indictment of today's current political atmosphere. As we see throughout the season, Ximena is afraid of even giving the government more information about herself, as it could help the feds deport her parents and leave her sister Poppy Sinfuego (Nandy Martin) an orphan, since she was born here. "The thing about DACA is that it doesn’t give you any kind of legal status, it puts you low on the priority of being detained," Johnson reminds us. "So, these kids are still at risk and still living scared and living with a lot of unknown."