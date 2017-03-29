In some good news for Aaron, the visit ends on a hopeful note, as Mrs. Baker hangs up the first photo of her "handsome" son on the family mantle. After such an emotional episode, it's important to see things can improve between the Bakers, as long as Aaron's parents slowly let go of missing Alison and start appreciating their son for who he is. Let's hope there are a lot more photos of Aaron on that mantle the next time we see it.