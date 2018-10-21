This Is Not The Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake Reunion We Expected

The early 2000s were a magical time. Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, fresh off their Mickey Mouse Club days, were the celebrity couple that defined the decade, denim matching outfits and all. But everything good must come to an end eventually, and “Cry Me a River” is the definitive “we can’t be friends” breakup song. Since then, Spears and Timberlake have both moved on, and while a much dreamed-about collaboration probably isn’t coming anytime soon, she’s just given us an aughts reunion in the most Britney way possible: a backflip to one of Timberlake’s songs.
Yes, a backflip. With a spotting trainer for safety, of course. Spears posted a video of herself deftly executing a series of backflips, with a soundtrack we’d know from anywhere: Timberlake’s “LoveStoned/I Think She Knows.” We’ve never seen Spears attempt gymnastic before, but we stan our new flipping icon. And she needs little help with the backflips — after all, Spears has been dazzling audience with her legendary dance moves for 20 over years. We’ll never forget her crystal-encrusted floor gyrations from the “Toxic” music video.
Advertisement
Spears is ostensibly training for her recently announced Las Vegas residency show, Domination. The show will reportedly feature a more “urban, street, hip-hop vibe,” reports Vulture. This will extend to her costumes, too, which means Spears may hang up the feathered shrug.
The show will premiere at the Park Theater at Park MGM, reports Variety, and tickets go on sale October 26. Her last Vegas residency, Britney: Piece of Me, began in 2013 and was only intended to run for two years, but it’s groundbreaking success kept the show going until 2017. After 248 shows, the final tickets sales exceeded $137 million. At that rate, Domination is only word to describe her success, backflips and all.
Advertisement