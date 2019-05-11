Just Call Them Dr.: Missy Elliott & Justin Timberlake Receive Honorary Doctorates

Missy Elliott and Justin Timberlake have some big news, or should I say Dr. Missy Elliott and Dr. Justin Timberlake have some big news. The two award-winning performers were presented with honorary doctor of music degrees by Berklee College of Music for their achievements and influences in music as well as their enduring global impact.
Elliott’s career speaks for itself. She didn’t just earn titles, she was often the first in her space to do so. She’s the only female rapper to have two albums certified at RIAA platinum or better. Her Grammy nominations span three decades. And next month, Elliott will become the first female hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Elliott has been teasing some new music recently. Last month, Elliott shared on Twitter and Instagram that she just finished a “big project” she’s been working on since last year.
She shared the big moment with her Instagram followers. Showing off her diploma in full cap and gown, Elliott writes, “CREATE YOUR OWN LANE!!!! Sincerely Dr. MISSY ELLIOTT.”
Timberlake made an appearance at the prestigious university to discuss his love of music, reports the Boston Globe. “I’m in love with songs and the feel of music. I dare to suck when I’m writing them, though I try to make it look easy when I’m onstage,” said Timberlake. The moment was made even more special with his Mom in the audience. As a 10-time Grammy winner, one of Time’s most influential people in the world (twice), not to mention the success of his numerous albums, Timberlake is the perfect candidate for the auspicious recognition.
Sharing a quick moment on his Instagram Story before the ceremony began, Timberlake was all smiles as he joked, “Y’all messed up now. You turned me into a doctor!”
Elliott and Timberlake are in good company. Past honorees have included Aretha Franklin, Smokey Robinson, Carole King, and Willie Nelson. In accordance with Berklee’s tradition, students honored the recipients by performing some of the biggest songs from their careers.
We’re eagerly awaiting new music where either of them refers to themselves as “the doctor” or makes a “the doctor will see you now” reference.
