Is This The Title Of A New Justin Timberlake Song Or An Instagram Caption?

Justin Timberlake has been a good sport about the public reaction to his upcoming album, Man Of The Woods. Considering everyone and their mom has made some kind of joke about Timberlake pivoting to his new Bon Iver persona, I had to go "Oh, come on" out loud when I saw that he released the track list ahead of the album's February 2 release. To be clear, the songs don't look bad! I fully believe Timberlake can successfully pull off this rebranding, but when I read through the list of song titles, a lot of them looked familiar...
Advertisement
Specifically, they're exactly what many of my favorite influencers write when they're captioning a totally-not-planned picture of themselves hiking up a mountain or relaxing by a fire. With this in mind, I decided to do a little experiment. Below is the list of song titles, but also a bunch of titles I made up that I often see used on Instagram. Take a look, and see if you can guess correctly — don't worry, I put an answer key at the bottom.
a. Filthy
b. Golden Wheat
c. Mornings Like This
d. Flannel
e. Breeze Off The Pond
f. Midnight Summer Jam
g. Sauce
h. Get Lost. . .
i. Never Leaving
j. Man Of The Woods
k. Dreamy Sunrise
l. Open Your Heart And Let Go
m. You <3
n. Hers (Interlude)
o. Higher, Higher
p. The Hard Stuff
q. Wave
r. More Of This, Please
s. Supplies
t. I Have This Thing With Floors
u. Young Man
v. Morning Light
w. Forever Grateful
x. Say Something
y. Montana
z. Livin' Off The Land
Answers: a, d, e, f, g, n, o, p, u, x, y, z
Advertisement