Here’s Every People’s Choice Award Winner

Hollywood's superlatives contest, the People's Choice Awards, didn't disappoint this year. We had a front row seat to all the drama at this year's ceremony. The show was hosted by Joel McHale, and his performance wasn't the only thing that kept us watching. Ellen DeGeneres, up for Finding Dory, could break the record for most People's Choice Awards in history. Kevin Hart is the nomination leader with five. Exes Rihanna and Drake follow him with four each. Grey's Anatomy is up for five awards, the most in the TV category. Former bandmates Zayn Malik and Niall Horan are competing for Favorite Breakout Artist. Oh, and Fifth Harmony is performing without the departed Camila Cabello. So there's that. Here are all the winners for all the People's Choice Awards tonight in Los Angeles. Favorite YouTube Star: Lilly Singh Favorite Hip-Hop Star: G-Eazy Favorite Social Media Star: Cameron Dallas Favorite TV Crime Drama Actress: Jennifer Lopez Favorite Comedic Movie Actor: Kevin Hart Favorite Dwayne Johnson: Dwayne "Literally Just A Rock" Johnson Favorite Song: "Can't Stop the Feeling" by Justin Timberlake Favorite Male Artist: Justin Timberlake Favorite Premium Series Actor: Dwayne Johnson Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress: Blake Lively Favorite Album of the Year: Blake Shelton Favorite Male Country Artist: Blake Shelton Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor: Tom Hanks Favorite Comedic Collaboration: Ellen Degeneres Favorite Animated Movie Voice: Ellen Degeneres Favorite Daytime TV Host: Ellen Degeneres Favorite Cable TV Comedy: Baby Daddy Favorite Comedic Movie Actress: Melissa McCarthy Favorite Premium Series Actress: Sarah Jessica Parker Favorite Dramatic TV Actress: Priyanka Chopra Favorite Humanitarian: Tyler Perry Favorite Competition TV Show: Mark Burnett Favorite Action Movie Actor: Robert Downey, Jr. Favorite Group: Fifth Harmony Favorite New TV Drama: This is Us Favorite Comedic TV Actress: Sofia Vergara Favorite Network TV Comedy: The Big Bang Theory Favorite Movie Icon: Johnny Depp