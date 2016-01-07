Meeting your significant other's family can be a trying experience, but considering there's nothing Lady Gaga can't do, it's no surprise to hear she pulled that off with flying colors, too.
According to ET Online, when Lady Gaga met beau Taylor Kinney's mother Pam for the first time, the singer wowed her.
Mama Kinney told the site, "My mother had just passed away and [Gaga] came , and she was just the sweetest thing that ever was. When [Taylor] said she's coming, I said, 'No, this isn't a good time.' And she came, and she was a sweetheart."
But Pam wasn't the only one in the Kinney clan to have some truly sweet things to say about the pop star. When the Chicago Fire actor went on stage at the 2016 People's Choice Awards on Wednesday night to receive his trophy for Favorite Dramatic TV Actor, he gave a shout-out to his love.
During his acceptance speech, Kinney said, "My fiancée couldn’t be here tonight, but she says hello and wishes she could. I love you babe, thank you for having my back and supporting me. You inspire me every day."
Yeah, it's pretty safe to say that Gaga has won over the hearts of the Kinneys.
