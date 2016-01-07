Chicago Fire actor Taylor Kinney's mom was with him at the People's Choice Awards, where he won Favorite Dramatic TV Actor. That's always a nice move. (Just ask Bradley Cooper.)
But whither Kinney's fiancée, Lady Gaga? Well, he didn't forget about her. In his heartfelt acceptance speech, Kinney gave Gaga a shout-out.
“My fiancée couldn’t be here tonight, but she says hello and wishes she could," he said. "I love you babe, thank you for having my back and supporting me. You inspire me every day. ”
Speaking of inspiration, he added: "Young people, old people, I implore you, pursue your passions, chase your dreams, just be kind to one another." It was a very Gaga touch, we must say. Kinney, who plays a firefighter on the NBC show, ended by thanking first responders.
Gaga is nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance on American Horror Story: Hotel. So perhaps we'll see the couple out and about Sunday when that ceremony airs. Kinney also stars in the new movie The Forest, alongside Natalie Dormer, who presented him with his People's Choice Award.
