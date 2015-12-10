They're here! The Hollywood Foreign Press Association just announced the 2016 Golden Globe nominees. Those anointed are often considered one of the best predictors of who will go on to vie for Oscar glory in February. When it comes to the television noms, the HFPA tends to be a little more open-minded than the Emmys. It's not afraid to look beyond the safe bets, as you can see from Gina Rodriguez's Best Actress win for Jane the Virgin in 2015, and in this year's nominations as well.
Even though we're used to the HFPA surprising us when it comes to the Golden Globe nominations, the members of the organization have outdone themselves for 2016. Take the Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy category. The nominees are Hulu's Casual, Amazon's Mozart in the Jungle, Netflix's Orange Is the New Black, HBO's Silicon Valley and Veep, and Amazon's Transparent. There's not a single network or even basic cable show on that list. It's truly a sign of the rapidly changing times and just how far beyond linear television we've moved that five out of six nominees come from streaming platforms that didn't even exist a short while ago.
Then, there's Starz. The premium cable network is having an amazing year, Golden Globes nominations-wise. Look, there's the time-traveling Outlander, scoring nominations for Best Actress (which Caitriona Balfe more than deserves), Supporting Actor in a TV Series, Miniseries, or TV Movie (for Tobias Menzies, who plays both Frank Randall and the sadistic Black Jack Randall), and the ultimate honor, Best Drama Series. Although, we could have used a nomination for Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) to be honest.
Starz's limited series Flesh and Bone, which takes a gritty look behind the scenes at a dance company in New York City, also scored big in this year's Golden Globe nominations. Sarah Hay, a professional ballerina making her acting debut in the series, earned a nod for Best Actress in a Limited Movie or TV Series. Flesh and Bone is also up for Best TV Movie or Miniseries.
The HFPA also awarded USA's dark and engaging Mr. Robot, which grabbed viewers' attention this summer. Star Rami Malek is magnetic as frenetic hacker Elliot Alderson (he picked up a nomination for Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama). The show also scored noms for Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie (Christian Slater) and Best Drama Series.
Then, it's off to the movies. As predicted, the nominees are, um, not very diverse — especially the females. Remember last year's #Oscarssowhite hashtag? Expect a repeat of that if the Golden Globe nominees are any sort of prediction for what's to come when the Academy Award nominations are announced.
There are two nominees of color in the male races. Idris Elba is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Beasts of No Nation. Will Smith earned a Best Actor nod for Concussion. Smith's nomination wasn't considered a sure thing by award show prognosticators; however, so don't be surprised if he doesn't appear in the category at the Oscars.
In the female categories, though, it's as white as a freshly fallen blanket of snow. We're not discounting the amazing work done by these women, but there's clearly work to be done when there are no performances by women of color being considered for awards.
There is something to smile about — two things, actually. Both Spy and Trainwreck are nominated for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy, and Melissa McCarthy and Amy Schumer picked up Best Actress nods for their leading roles in each. They probably won't receive any love at the Oscars, but since the Golden Globes break movies into drama and musical/comedy, we can take the time to celebrate our favorite funny movies of the year in the way they properly deserve.
Oh, and Schumer is going to head-to-head with her BFF Jennifer Lawrence in that category. Bring on the jokes about showing one another their Golden Globes, and the infinitely better material Schumer will probably write. She's already tweeted something much better.
For the final surprise (one of the biggest ones of all), Mad Mad: Fury Road snuck into the Best Motion Picture, Drama race. The film was a critical favorite, but it's rare that stylized action films of this nature receive major award show love. A Golden Globe nomination could be what the movie needs to get Academy voters to take it seriously come Oscar time. You got this, Furiosa.
Here's the complete list of 2016 Golden Globe nominees:
Best TV Series, Comedy or Musical
Casual
Mozart in the Jungle
Orange Is the New Black
Silicon Valley
Transparent
Veep
Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Jamie Lee Curtis, Scream Queens
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Rob Lowe, The Grinder
Patrick Stewart, Blunt Talk
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Best TV Limited Series/Motion Picture
American Crime
American Horror Story: Hotel
Fargo
Flesh and Bone
Wolf Hall
Best Actress in a Limited Series/TV Movie
Kirsten Dunst, Fargo
Lady Gaga, American Horror Story: Hotel
Sarah Hay, Flesh and Bone
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Queen Latifah, Bessie
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Mini-Series
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Joanne Froggatt, Downton Abbey
Regina King, American Crime
Maura Tierney, The Affair
Judith Light, Transparent
Best Actor in a Limited Series/TV Movie
Idris Elba, Luther
Oscar Isaac, Show Me a Hero
David Oyelowo, Nightingale
Mark Rylance, Wolf Hall
Patrick Wilson, Fargo
Best Actor in a TV Miniseries or TV Movie
Alan Cumming, The Good Wife
Damien Lewis, Wolf Hall
Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline
Tobias Menzies, Outlander
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Eva Green, Penny Dreadful
Taraji P. Henson, Empire
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama
Jon Hamm, Mad Men
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Wagner Moura, Narcos
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Best TV Drama
Empire
Game of Thrones
Mr. Robot
Narcos
Outlander
Best Animated Feature Film
Inside Out
Shaun the Sheep
The Good Dinosaur
The Peanuts Movie
Anomalisa
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Emma Donoghue, Room
Tom McCarthy & Josh Singer, Spotlight
Charles Randolph & Adam McKay, The Big Short
Aaron Sorkin, Steve Jobs
Quentin Tarantino, The Hateful Eight
Best Director
Todd Haynes, Carol
Alejandro G. Iñárritu, The Revenant
Tom McCarthy, Spotlight
George Miller, Mad Max: Fury Road
Ridley Scott: The Martian
Best Original Song
"Love Me Like You Do" — Fifty Shades of Grey
"One Kind of Love" — Love & Mercy
"See You Again" — Furious 7
"Simple Song #3 — Youth
"Writing's on the Wall" — Spectre
Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
The Big Short
Joy
The Martian
Spy
Trainwreck
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Jennifer Lawrence, Joy
Melissa McCarthy, Spy
Amy Schumer, Trainwreck
Maggie Smith, The Lady in the Van
Lily Tomlin, Grandma
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Carol
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Revenant
Spotlight
Room
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Cate Blanchett, Carol
Brie Larson, Room
Rooney Mara, Carol
Saoirse Ronan, Brooklyn
Alicia Vikander, The Danish Girl
Best Actor in Motion Picture, Drama
Bryan Cranston, Trumbo
Leonardo DiCaprio, The Revenant
Michael Fassbender, Steve Jobs
Eddie Redmayne, The Danish Girl
Will Smith, Concussion
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Jane Fonda, Youth
Jennifer Jason Leigh, The Hateful Eight
Helen Mirren, Trumbo
Alicia Vikander, Ex Machina
Kate Winslet, Steve Jobs
Best Actor in Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Christian Bale, The Big Short
Steve Carell, The Big Short
Matt Damon, The Martian
Al Pacino, Danny Collins
Mark Ruffalo, Infinitely Polar Bear
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Paul Dano, Love & Mercy
Idris Elba, Beasts of No Nation
Michael Shannon, 99 Homes
Sylvester Stallone, Creed
Mark Rylance, Bridge of Spies
