Here's the complete list of 2016 Golden Globe nominees:



Best TV Series, Comedy or Musical

Casual

Mozart in the Jungle

Orange Is the New Black

Silicon Valley

Transparent

Veep



Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Jamie Lee Curtis, Scream Queens

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin



Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Rob Lowe, The Grinder

Patrick Stewart, Blunt Talk

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent



Best TV Limited Series/Motion Picture

American Crime

American Horror Story: Hotel

Fargo

Flesh and Bone

Wolf Hall



Best Actress in a Limited Series/TV Movie

Kirsten Dunst, Fargo

Lady Gaga, American Horror Story: Hotel

Sarah Hay, Flesh and Bone

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Queen Latifah, Bessie



Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Mini-Series

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Joanne Froggatt, Downton Abbey

Regina King, American Crime

Maura Tierney, The Affair

Judith Light, Transparent



Best Actor in a Limited Series/TV Movie

Idris Elba, Luther

Oscar Isaac, Show Me a Hero

David Oyelowo, Nightingale

Mark Rylance, Wolf Hall

Patrick Wilson, Fargo



Best Actor in a TV Miniseries or TV Movie

Alan Cumming, The Good Wife

Damien Lewis, Wolf Hall

Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline

Tobias Menzies, Outlander

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot



Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Eva Green, Penny Dreadful

Taraji P. Henson, Empire

Robin Wright, House of Cards



Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Jon Hamm, Mad Men

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Wagner Moura, Narcos

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan



Best TV Drama

Empire

Game of Thrones

Mr. Robot

Narcos

Outlander



Best Animated Feature Film

Inside Out

Shaun the Sheep

The Good Dinosaur

The Peanuts Movie

Anomalisa



Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Emma Donoghue, Room

Tom McCarthy & Josh Singer, Spotlight

Charles Randolph & Adam McKay, The Big Short

Aaron Sorkin, Steve Jobs

Quentin Tarantino, The Hateful Eight



Best Director

Todd Haynes, Carol

Alejandro G. Iñárritu, The Revenant

Tom McCarthy, Spotlight

George Miller, Mad Max: Fury Road

Ridley Scott: The Martian



Best Original Song

"Love Me Like You Do" — Fifty Shades of Grey

"One Kind of Love" — Love & Mercy

"See You Again" — Furious 7

"Simple Song #3 — Youth

"Writing's on the Wall" — Spectre



Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

The Big Short

Joy

The Martian

Spy

Trainwreck



Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Jennifer Lawrence, Joy

Melissa McCarthy, Spy

Amy Schumer, Trainwreck

Maggie Smith, The Lady in the Van

Lily Tomlin, Grandma



Best Motion Picture, Drama

Carol

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Revenant

Spotlight

Room



Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cate Blanchett, Carol

Brie Larson, Room

Rooney Mara, Carol

Saoirse Ronan, Brooklyn

Alicia Vikander, The Danish Girl



Best Actor in Motion Picture, Drama

Bryan Cranston, Trumbo

Leonardo DiCaprio, The Revenant

Michael Fassbender, Steve Jobs

Eddie Redmayne, The Danish Girl

Will Smith, Concussion



Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Jane Fonda, Youth

Jennifer Jason Leigh, The Hateful Eight

Helen Mirren, Trumbo

Alicia Vikander, Ex Machina

Kate Winslet, Steve Jobs



Best Actor in Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale, The Big Short

Steve Carell, The Big Short

Matt Damon, The Martian

Al Pacino, Danny Collins

Mark Ruffalo, Infinitely Polar Bear



Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Paul Dano, Love & Mercy

Idris Elba, Beasts of No Nation

Michael Shannon, 99 Homes

Sylvester Stallone, Creed

Mark Rylance, Bridge of Spies



