Ever since Zendaya showed up to the 71st Annual Emmy Awards last September in that emerald green corset dress à la Vera Wang, we've been counting down the days until her next red carpet appearance. The 23-year-old actress has quite the reputation in the fashion world as the award show vixen to beat, with everyone from Tommy Hilfiger to Versace designing pieces just for her. But even after slaying the red carpet time after time, we'll never not be hit with shock and awe when she steps out in something new. Case in point: Her modernized LBD at last night's People's Choice Awards.
The dress in question was a black Christopher Esber original with rhinestone details, a one-shoulder neckline and a 360-degree ab-baring cut-out that we couldn't help but tie to her Euphoria co-star, Maddy, played by actress, Alexa Demie. Unlike Zendaya's character, Rue, Maddy is known for her daring 'fits: From a two-piece I.AM.GIA set (with hip-slits like we've never seen) to a chain-mail metallic look that she paired with a mesh face mask for the Homecoming dance.
While we could be just presuming that Zendaya (along with her stylist, Law Roach) specifically chose the dress to honor her fashion-forward co-star, her speech last night has us convinced. The speech, which followed her Drama TV Star win for her role in the show, was dedicated to the cast (Demie being one of them) and the fans. "To anyone who has felt seen by our show, on behalf of the cast and crew and everyone, that's all we really ever wanted. So, thank you for allowing us to do that," she noted on stage.
So can we expect another Christopher Esber cameo on Maddy when the show airs its second season? Only time will tell. Until then, we'll have to keep staring at Zendaya's approach to the look from last night's star-studded award show.
