Blake Lively Doesn’t Want To Share Ryan Reynolds

Between the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Golden Globes, Ryan Reynolds has been experiencing some career highs over the last few months. Now it's his wife Blake Lively's turn to take the mic and palm the award. The star of The Shallows beat out the likes of Meryl Streep to be named Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress at the People's Choice Awards last night. Lively was on hand to accept the award, giving a speech that hammered in the importance of celebrating girl power, setting goals, and cherishing the Spice Girls. But mostly, she wanted to remind everyone that Ryan Reynolds is all hers. "Thank you guys, and thank you to my husband, who's everything to me!" she ended the speech, prompting screams from the crowd. The enthusiastic reaction inspired Lively to laugh and make one last joke/devastating dig. "You can't have him, he's mine!" Don't we know it.
Watch @blakelively accept the award for “Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress” #PCAs pic.twitter.com/FAQvOe134k— People's Choice (@peopleschoice) January 19, 2017
