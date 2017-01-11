Blake Lively & This Stranger Things Star Are Having A Love-Fest

It's pretty impressive to be surrounded by Meryl Streep, Denzel Washington, and both Canadian Ryans and still be the most popular person in the room. It's even more so when you're only 12 years old. Take a bow, Millie Bobby Brown. The Stranger Things star spent the Golden Globes schmoozing with everyone from Sterling K. Brown to Amy Schumer. Her friend haul also included Blake Lively, who couldn't resist sharing this sweet snap from the evening. Yes, that is Reese Witherspoon in the background.
"Ahhh this is amazing!" Brown commented. "It was so great meeting you, you're the best! Ps. You playing it cool?! More like me playing it cool haha!" Lively's sister Robyn, a famous supernatural heroine herself, chimed in that she was "super jelly sauce." Agreed. We know Lively's technically old enough to be Brown's (very young) mom, but can they go ahead and form a squad? They must have so many waffle recipes to swap.
