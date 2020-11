Demi Lovato’s “Unengaged” Jokes Prove She’s Done With The Max Ehrich Drama

Breakups are tough to go through, but they might be even tougher when you’re a celebrity — the entire world wants to know what went wrong. Demi Lovato’s recent breakup was especially public, and what made it worse was the fact that her ex-fiancé might be the one of most dramatic people with access to paparazzi photographers (as evidenced by his sulking on the beach post dumping ). Just months after ending her engagement, the pop singer is in good spirits, proving that time is all it takes to move on.