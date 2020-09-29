Why Is Demi Lovato’s Ex Starting So Much Drama?

Demi Lovato has ended her brief engagement Max Ehrich, but the drama between the exes rages on as the actor continues to speak up about the circumstances that led to their breakup. It’s getting ugly — and a little weird.
In late July, Lovato revealed that she and Ehrich, who had been riding out the coronavirus pandemic together, had gotten engaged after several months of dating, sharing photos from their romantic beach proposal with her fans and followers on Instagram. In the caption for the post, the singer called her then-fiancé her "soulmate."
"I knew I loved you the moment I met you,” Lovato said of Ehrich on the since-deleted post. “I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”
Unfortunately, it didn't take long for the foundation of the whirlwind romance to crack. Shortly after the engagement was announced, Twitter detectives unearthed what appeared to be cringeworthy tweets from Ehrich's Twitter account. The tweets, which may or may not have been photoshopped, revealed Ehrich to be an avid Selenator, praising Selena Gomez while putting Lovato down.
The couple ended their engagement last week, but according to Ehrich, he had no idea a breakup was coming and learned that his relationship was over the same way that the rest of the world did — via the internet.
"Imagine finding out to [sic] the status of your relationship through a tabloid," he wrote on his Instagram story Saturday, September 26. "While your [sic] in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people."
Although Lovato's reps fired back by claiming that Ehrich was absolutely contacted privately before the news broke, the actor maintains that he was in the dark about the decision. He also feels like the narrative being spun about their relationship is not a good one, asserting that Lovato is trying to "Thank U, Next" him à la Ariana Grande and her ex-boyfriends.
"Please stop trying to thank you, next... Me," Ehrich wrote on a recent Instagram story. "If you're going to preach about anti-bullying- Why would you allow someone you love(d) to be bullied by your fans? For what….? Telling the truth?"
The situation is getting too messy for Lovato, with sources from her camp revealing that the singer is absolutely mortified by the turn of events — especially since her family and friends were reportedly always wary of Ehrich.
"Demi wants no contact with Max at this point," one source told E! News. "She is completely embarrassed at the way he's been acting and putting their relationship on blast via social media. She wants nothing to do with him."
In case you were wondering, this is not how you ex.
Refinery29 has reached out to Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich for comment, with no response.