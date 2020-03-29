Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich May Have Just Invented A New Way To Go Insta Official

In the age of self-quarantining, it has become much harder to go public with a new romance. Demi Lovato and Young and the Restless actor Max Ehrich, though, might have just accidentally invented a new way to define the relationship: a casual Instagram Live cameo.
On Saturday, Ehrich was playing piano for his followers when Lovato showed up in the frame with a blanket. “I’m on Live,” he mouthed to her, causing Lovato to gasp, cover her face with the blanket, and promptly exit.
Lovato and Ehrich have been exchanging flirty Instagram comments for about a week, and have reportedly been quarantined together at Lovato’s house, according to E! News. Ehrich confirmed he was staying, well, somewhere away from home in an Instagram post earlier this week.
“when u realize u should’ve packed more for your quarantine stay,” he captioned a topless photo.
“Fine by me,” Lovato responded.
Ehrich has since been sharing photos with Lovato’s dogs, and even a video of himself covering a Coldplay song dedicated to “D.” But despite all of this, both have yet to share a photo of the other: Lovato’s appearance in Ehrich’s video was her first real debut on his account.
The relationship appears to be a new one. Just weeks ago, in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Lovato said she was happily single. “I was on dating apps for a while, but as I’ve spent some time with myself over the past couple months, I realized that I am the type of person that will find any way to regulate when I’m sad or lonely or whatever,” she said. “I have to fight those battles on my own.”
Maybe this new couple is just testing the waters right now, but we’ll definitely be refreshing Ehrich’s Instagram for more glimpses of Lovato — or even just more footage of Lovato’s adorable pups.
