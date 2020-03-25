It Looks Like Demi Lovato Might Be Dating Actor Max Ehrich

Her friend and fellow Scooter Braun client Ariana Grande seemingly found a quarantine boyfriend, and now, reports claim that Demi Lovato is also spending time with someone in self-isolation: actor Max Ehrich, whom she’s been spotted thirsting over on Instagram.
People confirmed Wednesday that Young and the Restless actor Ehrich is dating Lovato, but it’s their social media interactions that first had fans speculating. Ehrich was spotted hanging out with Lovato’s dogs on his Instagram story Tuesday, just one day after he suggested he moved to a new house to wait out the coronavirus pandemic.
“when u realize u should’ve packed more for your quarantine stay,” he joked on Instagram Monday in the caption of a picture of him sans shirt.
Lovato even commented on the photo, writing “Fine by me.” Maybe “shirtless” is the new dress code in Lovato’s home?
If Lovato and Ehrich are social distancing together, then this relationship likely happened pretty quickly. Just this month, the singer went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and talked about her love life — or lack thereof. Though Lovato admitted she was “on dating apps for a while,” she told DeGeneres she was taking a break.
“I realized that I am the type of person that will find any way to regulate when I’m sad or lonely or whatever,” Lovato said. “I have to fight those battles on my own and I can’t let somebody come in and fix those issues for me. So right now, I’m single and spending my Saturday nights by myself.”
Her new single, “I Love Me,” also talked about the importance of loving oneself, rather than “always looking for a ride or die.”
Lovato has not confirmed her new quarantine buddy, but she did share a photo of herself stating that she would be staying home for the foreseeable future in order to protect her parents, neighbors, and personal health.
There’s a lot of things going on in our world right now, but if there’s one thing that matters it’s spreading love. #IStayHomeFor my parents, my neighbors and my health 💗 Thanks for sharing this with me @kevinbacon!! 😝 I’m challenging @mileycyrus @beberexha @arianagrande @ashleygraham @rubyrose & @alokvmenon to share who they stay home for!!
Refinery29 reached out to Lovato and Ehrich for comment.
